Sambalpur: This Sambalpur district administration is on toes for organising the Hirakud ‘eco retreat’ festival at Balbaspur which will start from December 1 and continue till February 28.

According to sources, Tourism Director Sachin R Yadav visited the site Sunday morning and reviewed the preparations. District Collector Shubham Saxena, Sadar Sub-Collector Suryawanshi Mayur and several other senior officials accompanied Yadav.

The festival is expected to boost tourism in western Odisha.

The mega festival will give tourists a unique experience of camping in luxurious cottages, tasting amazing cuisines, taking part in adventure sports, water sports, nature trails and cultural programmes.

Hirakud eco retreat festival would have at least 25 premium Swiss Cottage tents, an air-conditioned restaurant as well as a conference hall. Visitors can also visit various tourist places in the district.

Notably, Odisha government is poised to organise ‘eco retreat’ festivals at five different tourist destinations across the state, including Hirakud, Badamul area of Satakosia, Nalitapatia area of Bhitarakanika and Daringbadi as well. The first edition of ‘eco retreat’ festival was successfully hosted on Ramchandi beach in Konark.

PNN