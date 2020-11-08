Puri: In a major crackdown, police busted a sex racket in Puri and arrested three in this connection Saturday afternoon.

The police also rescued five women of West Bengal origin from Hotel Sea View Inn at Baliapanda area in Puri district who were allegedly engaged in the flesh trade.

According to local police sources, the arrested youths were identified as Sapan Kumar Dutta (36), kingpin of the racket, Subhanwesh Swain (50) and Debiprasad Majhi (26).

A raid was conducted on the hotel based on an intelligence input. Police seized some obscene materials from two rooms of the hotel, Puri Additional SP Arun Jena informed.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe to find out the involvement of others, if any.

Notably, Baliapanda Police Station Sub-Inspector Rabindra Sethy had received a tip-off that Dutta has taken the hotel on lease and has been running flesh trade in two rooms.

PNN