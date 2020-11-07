Sunabeda: Hundreds of students including day scholars and former ones of Plus II Junior Women’s College at Sunabeda in Koraput district came out Saturday afternoon in support of the principal who had earlier been arrested on charges of sexual harassment.

The sexual harassment allegation was framed against the principal by a female colleague of his college a few days ago.

According to sources, the students argued saying that the principal Pabitra Kumar Bedanta has been victimised. The complainant staffer has conspired to tarnish the good image of Bedanta.

In order to unravel the truth, the students urged Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra and Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo to order an investigation by the cyber police.

Notably, a 23-year-old staffer who works as a computer operator in the college had earlier lodged an FIR against the principal November 3 over sexual harassment. She had further alleged that the principal had shared inappropriate messages on her mobile phone.

PNN