Athagarh: In an untoward development, the carcass of a tusker was found Friday night near Ghumaghasua hills of Rajballavpur reserve forest under Khuntuni range in Cuttack district.

On being informed, forest department officials immediately reached the spot and seized the carcass.

The exact cause behind the death of the pachyderm can be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report. The jumbo might have been dead for nearly two days, forest officials believe.

A herd of elephants was spotted crossing Gurudijhatia Matsyapur railway line and national highway near Bali area under the Athagarh forest division October 28.

Since a long time, the elephants have been wreaking havoc in the area. Local villagers have been spending sleepless nights.

The herd comprising of elephants of different age groups strayed into the area from Chandaka sanctuary and destroyed paddy crops in acres of farmland, forest officials said.

PNN