Koraput: After spending six years behind bars, the Chasi Mulia Adivasi Sangha (CMAS) head Nachika Linga was released from jail Friday evening.

Nachika returned to Bhaliaputa village under Narayanapatna block in Koraput district following the release. His co-villagers took out a procession at nearby riverbank by adhering to typical tribal rituals.

“With blessings from the people of this region including my mother, I have returned home. I will continue to serve tribal people as well as work for the development of the region with their active support,” said the CMAS chief on this occasion.

Notably, Nachika was released from jail after the Orissa High Court recently granted him conditional bail in connection with the much-hyped Narayanpatna police station attack case in 2009.

The CMAS chief has had 45 criminal cases, and had earlier been granted bail in 44 of them. Nachika represents peasants, bonded labourers and tribal people in Koraput district.

The CMAS is an active outfit of CPI (Maoists) in Narayanpatna and Bandhugaon blocks in Koraput district.

PNN