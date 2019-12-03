Dhenkanal: An infant was left battling for life after her parents left her inside a locked car for hours Tuesday. The one and a half-year-old girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital without much improvement in her condition, said the sources.

The incident has spread outrage among locals who condemned the negligence of her parents.

According to sources, the family had gone for a medical checkup for the girl’s mother. They parked their vehicle on Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital premises when the couple went to see the doctor, leaving the girl locked inside the car.

As they did not show up for hours, the girl felt suffocated and cried for help through the window of the car. As her condition worsened, a passerby spotted the child and immediately approached the security guard for help.

With the help of the security guard and others at the hospital, the girl was rescued in a critical condition and was immediately admitted to the hospital. The child was found in an unconscious state.

On learning about the incident, hours later, the couple approached the hospital authorities identifying themselves as the child’s parents.