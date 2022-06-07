Anandapur: A 20-yearold girl is battling for life after she slit her throat in an attempt to kill herself at Kanpur village under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district Sunday. Family members came to her rescue in the nick of the time and rushed her to Anandapur sub-divisional hospital from where she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated. The exact reason behind her extreme step is yet to be ascertained, said sources. Ghasipura Police started an investigation into the matter after registering a case of unnatural death.