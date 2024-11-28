Bhubaneswar: In an incident highlighting abject poverty, a Bihar-based couple along with fi ve others was arrested as they sold their four year-old daughter for Rs 40,000. Among those held was the couple from Pipli who had bought the girl and three brokers. Investigating officer (IO) in the case Partha Sarathi Swain said the couple who sold the child has been identified as Gudia Devi, 24, and Subodh Kumar Sharma, 37; both natives of Katihar district in Bihar.

The minor’s biological father passed away a few years ago, following which, Gudia and Subodh fell in love and tied the nuptial knot. They moved to the Odisha capital three months back and Subodh started working as a carpenter at a shop near Sushanti Vihar. Swain said broker Jalli Lenka informed his associates Prasanta Kumar Sahoo and his wife Rashmirekha about the couple from Pipili. Prasanta and Rashmirekha then coaxed Subodh and Gudiya to sell their minor daughter to the Pipli couple, Raghunath Behera and his wife Priyadarshini. Accordingly, a meeting was scheduled near Sushanti Vihar.

However, the moment the exchange of cash and the kid took place police arrived at the spot and arrested all the seven present. They were booked under Sections 143 (4) and 3 (5). The girl has been sent to a facility run by the Child Welfare Committee. In November a newborn in Bolangir district was sold by her parents. In a similar case, a Rayagada couple sold their newborn for Rs 20,000 to residents of Andhra Pradesh.