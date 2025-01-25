Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a young girl student died after falling from a moving train while reportedly attempting to take a selfie in Keonjhar district, Friday.

The victim has been identified as Namrata Behera, 22, daughter of Bijayananda Behera of Dalanga village, under Patna block of Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the incident occurred aboard the Puri-Barbil Express between the Tangiriapal and Sagadapata railway stations. Namrata, who was pursuing MCA at a private college in Bhubaneswar, was travelling with friends to home on Puri-Barbil express from Puri. It is said she fell from the running train a few kilometres away from Tangiriapal station while trying to take a selfie. However, her friends have said she did not return after she went to the toilet.

A trackman saw her falling from the train and informed authorities at Tangiriapal railway station. Personnel from GRP and Harichandanpur police station recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Namrata had topped Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University with 87 per cent marks in Computer Science in 2024.

