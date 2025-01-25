Bhubaneswar: More than 7,500 delegates, including many from 20 foreign countries, will attend a business conclave in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar scheduled to be held from January 28-29, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the event January 28 at Janata Maidan, the conclave venue, he said.

The state is in all readiness to host the “biggest” business summit ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make In Odisha Conclave 2025’, Majhi said Friday after taking stock of the preparations at the venue.

“The conclave would prove to be a historic one and it will not only lay a foundation for a strong and vibrant economy but also create vast opportunities for farmers and labourers,” the CM said.

Majhi said more than 100 MoUs would be signed during the two-day conclave, which has the potential to create employment for 3.5 lakh people.

Around 100 foreign delegates would come to the conclave from various countries, including Singapore, Australia and Malaysia, the chief minister said.

The summit, which will also include various interactive sessions featuring the delegates, will enhance Odisha’s profile in the international industrial sector, Majhi said.

Thematic sessions on startup Odisha, skilled in Odisha and women entrepreneurship will also be held, along with various round table meetings.

Majhi said the ‘Make in Odisha Expo’ will also be held during the conclave.

Around 150 exhibitors will showcase their products, services and innovations at the conclave which will be open to the public January 30.

The state’s culture department has also made arrangements for a performance by renowned Odissi dancer Padma Shri Aruna Mohanty and drone shows.

