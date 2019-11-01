Baisinga: Tension ran high in front of a school here Friday after a class-X girl student brought allegations of molestation against the principal’s husband Thursday. The matter came to light after the victim lodged a complaint with Baisinga police in Mayurbhanj district.

According to police, 100 students are currently residing at the hostel on the top floor of the school. The principal and her family also reside close to the building.

According to IIC Krushna Chandra Palai, the accused called the girl to the top floor of the school on the pretext of applying rice and sandalwood mixture on her body that he had brought from the temple, October 29. He then molested her. When the girl screamed, he threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

After the matter became public Thursday, villagers wreaked havoc in front of the school campus. On being informed, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. They managed to do so after additional forces were deployed.

However, to keep control on the situation a large number of police personnel have been stationed in front of the school premises.

