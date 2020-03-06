Everyone has some or the other habit that annoys his/her partner. If we talk about boys, then they have many habits that girls do not like at all. Sometimes they get extremely irritated by these habits. Although it is not the case that girls are irritated by the habits of boys, girls to have many habits that boys do not like.

If a girl is in a relationship with a boy, sometimes she speaks openly about these habits, but many times she becomes very angry while remaining silent.

Let us know the habits of boys which irritate girls. Girls feel very bad when their partners misbehave with poor or other human being.

In case you are on a date and instead of talking romantically with girlfriend, you are busy in phone, this is a very common habit seen in most of the boys. Whether it is office work messages or a friend’s messages, girls want partners’ full attention.

Girls often plan everything in advance. In such a situation, the habit of boys to make a sudden decision or making other plan makes girls angry.

Boys’ habit of throwing garbage anywhere except in dustbin and not putting things in their places annoys girls.

After using the toilet, boys have a habit of leaving the toilet seat open. It is a small thing, but even after repeated advice, when boys don’t follow it, the girls get angry.