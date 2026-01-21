Melvin Durai

My wife and kids recently went abroad on a short vacation, leaving me at home to take care of our dog, Lulu. A few days later, my younger daughter, Divya, sent me a three-word text: “Proof of life.” I knew what she wanted: a photo or video of Lulu to prove that I had not gotten so carried away with watching football that I had neglected Lulu — allowed her to wander outside and become a lost dog, or forgotten to feed her and sent her prematurely to dog heaven.

Of course, Divya wasn’t being completely serious. She just wanted to see a photo or video of her friend. She knew that I would not neglect Lulu, especially since I was well-aware that if my wife returned home to find that Lulu was on the street somewhere, I’d be on the street too. Sending “proof of life” to loved ones is always a good idea, as underscored by the surging popularity of a Chinese app called “Are you dead?” The app is aimed at people who live alone, especially those living far away from their friends and relatives. After buying the app for 8 yuan (about 100 rupees), users can push a green circle on their phones each day and send proof of life to a loved one. It’s simpler, apparently, than sending a daily text that says: “I’m alive. What about you?”

According to an Associated Press report, the app is popular not just in China, but also India, America, Britain, Singapore and other countries. You might think that it’s aimed at old people who might die in their homes suddenly and not be found for weeks or months, but its young people who are mostly downloading it. Some have loved ones who are concerned about their safety, while others, like 38-year-old Yuan Sangsang of Shanghai, are actually worried about their bodies potentially decomposing in their isolated homes. “I just don’t want to die with no dignity, like the body gets rotten and smelly before it is found,” Sangsang told the AP. “That would be unfair for the ones who have to deal with it.” Most young people don’t think much about death, but she’s thinking about the people who might have to remove her body. It’s a special kind of person who worries about that, the same kind of person who, just before being hit by a falling meteorite, thinks, “Oh no, someone’s going to have a mess to clean up.” Many young people are just having fun with the app, listing their friends as emergency contacts. But for the elderly, the app could potentially be a lifesaver. If they’re unconscious or debilitated and can’t push the green circle, a friend or relative will be able to check on them. Some retirement communities have “proof of life” sensors in the homes of the elderly. If the sensor does not detect movement for a significant period of time, a security officer is alerted. The officer promptly does a “door check.” Officer (knocking on door): “Mr. Williams, are you alive?” Elderly man: “I think so.” Officer: “Do you have a pulse?” Elderly man: “I think so. But I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.” Officer: “Hang on. I’m going to call an ambulance for you.” “Proof of life” is often associated with kidnappings. Before you pay a ransom, you want to make sure that the victim is alive and well. It could be a photo or video or voice recording, ideally something that indicates a date, such as a photo with the front cover of a newspaper. When you’re concerned about the safety of a loved one, there is nothing better than “proof of life.