Sydney: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s fiancee Vini Raman has shared a pre-isolation photo of the couple. Vini also proceeded to answer a few questions about their relationships in the second image in her Instagram post.

The couple were engaged March 17 after dating for quite some time. Maxwell has earlier credited Vini to talk to someone when he had taken a break from cricket to deal with mental health issues.

His decision was one that was lauded by a number of people around the cricket community. Indian captain Virat Kohli spoke about his own struggles after the disastrous Test series in England in 2014 and praised Maxwell for taking the time out.

“I think what Glenn has done is remarkable. It will set the right example for cricketers all over the world that if you’re not in the best frame of mind, you try, you try and try. I think, as human beings, you reach a tipping point at some stage you need some time away from the game,” Kohli said.

“Not to say that you give up but just to gain more clarity and you tend to take more space, which I think is quite acceptable and quite a nice thing to do.”

Maxwell, like all other cricketers, has been stuck at home since the outbreak of coronavirus. The pandemic has brought the cricket calendar to a grinding halt.

IANS