United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged terrorism and “new theatres of conflict” in areas like cyber, maritime and space at the UN Monday, saying global action on these issues must match global ambition.

His address at the UN’s landmark Summit of the Future comes against the backdrop of conflicts across the world, including the Israel-Hamas war and the Ukraine crisis.

Modi said terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security. He added that areas such as cyber, maritime and space are emerging as new theatres of conflict.

“On all these issues, I will stress that Global Action must match Global Ambition!” he said.

“Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield,” Modi told the UN event.

On the first day of the summit that opened Sunday, world leaders adopted by consensus the Pact of the Future, with annexes – Global Digital Compact and Declaration on Future Generations that lays the path forward for the UN and the international community as the world organization turns 80 next year.

PTI