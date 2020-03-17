New Delhi: The total number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world crossed the 7,000 mark Monday.
According to worldometers.info, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded at 7,071, out of 179,814 total cases.
New Delhi: The total number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world crossed the 7,000 mark Monday.
According to worldometers.info, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded at 7,071, out of 179,814 total cases.
Through a deft move, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has bought political time by invoking a health related (COVID-19)...Read more
India – and the world - is effectively in an emergency mode. Due to COVID-19, flight services are disrupted, businesses...Read more
How sovereign is India and to what extent can it do what it wishes to? We are the world’s largest...Read more
Under the ceaseless gaze of social media, it is increasingly difficult for babus to slip under the radar. Nothing escapes...Read more