As of Wednesday morning, there have been at least 2,004,670 cases of the disease, as per the website.

Experts believe that the true figure is much higher, with many people never tested because their symptoms are mild or because of a shortage of medical supplies.

At least 130,680 people have died after catching the virus, more than half of them in Europe.

The United States has the largest outbreak in the world with more than 600,000 confirmed cases and nearly 30,000 deaths.

According to WHO figures, there were around 153,000 cases a month ago on March 15, but the figure had risen to 751,000 by March 31.

The global tally passed one million April 2, and has now doubled again in the space of two weeks.

Billions of people are living under drastic lockdown measures which would have been unthinkable in most democracies until a few weeks ago.

The people under quarantine include all of India”s 1.3 billion population as well as much of Europe.

