Washington: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surged to over 7.8 million, while the death toll moved past 430,000, according to coronavirus tracking website worldometers.info.

According to the tracking portal, as of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 7,861,333 while the fatalities stood at 432,204.

With 2,142,224 cases and 117,527 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 850,514 infections.

This was followed by Russia (520,129), India (321,626), the UK (295,828), Spain (243,605), Italy (236,651), Peru (220,749), France (193,746), Germany (187,267), Iran (184,955), Turkey (176,677), Chile (167,355), Mexico (142,690), Pakistan (132,405), Saudi Arabia (123,308) and Canada (100,043), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, Brazil has overtaken the UK in the second position with 42,791 COVID-19 deaths.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (41,566), Italy (34,223), France (29,377), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (16,448).

(PNN & Agencies)