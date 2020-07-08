New York: Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 540,000 Tuesday, reaching 540,157, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, total Covid-19 cases around the world rose to 11,691,068, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported. The US reported the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, standing at 2,966,409 and 130,902, respectively.

Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities include Brazil, Britain, Italy, Mexico, France, Spain, and India, the CSSE data showed.