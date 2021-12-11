Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 269 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.29 million and vaccinations to over 8.37 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 269,110,185 and 5,294,933, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,372,664,881.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 49,833,432 and 796,749, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,674,643 infections and 474,479 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,177,059 infections and 616,457 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,780,388), Russia (9,782,723), Turkey (9,004,938), France (8,210,151), Germany (6,463,850), Iran (6,150,843), Argentina (5,354,440), Spain (5,290,273), Italy (5,185,270) and Colombia (5,089,695), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (296,188), Russia (281,571), Peru (201,527), the UK (146,712), Indonesia (143,923), Italy (134,669), Iran (130,603), Colombia (129,011), France (121,156), Argentina (116,748) and Germany (105,202).