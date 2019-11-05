Bhubaneswar: An international Jagannath festival will be organised in Delhi next month in which devotees from across the globe are expected to take part.

Debates, deliberations and exhibitions on culture, traditions, heritage and consciousness associated with the Lord will be organised during the six-day ‘Shree Jagannath Mahotsav’ to be held in Delhi from December 8 to 13, organisers said in a statement Tuesday.

Around 50 Jagannath temples and over 200 socio-cultural organisations from across the globe have come together for the event which will be inaugurated by Gajapati Maharaj of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb, they said.

The festival will be hosted by Shree Jagannath Chetna Samanvaya Samiti of Gurugram, a unit of Kalinga Bharati Foundation, Delhi in association with Bhubaneswar-based Shree Jagannath Sanskruti Parishad along with an US-based foundation.

“The objective of the festival is to spread awareness about the rich culture of Lord Jagannath,” said the president of Shree Jagannath Sanskruti Parishad, Gopinath Mohanty.

