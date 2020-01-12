Bolangir: A local court granted one-day parole to Punjilal Meher, the mastermind of the sensational parcel bomb murder case in Patnagarh, to attend the last rites of his mother who died Friday.

Patnagarh ADJM court Saturday denied the bail petition of Punjilal but allowed him to perform the funeral rites of his mother under police custody.

After completion of the rites, he will be escorted back to the Patnagarh Sub-Jail.

Meher has applied for parole to perform the last rites of his mother at his native place, informed his father Jayakrushna Meher Saturday.

Jayrkushna said that his wife Indumati Meher was suffering from cancer but they failed to afford her treatment due to their poor economic condition. ‘She died Friday morning at the district headquarters hospital in Bolangir. The last rites will take place after Punjilal, who is lodged at Bolangir Jail, arrives here,” Jaykrushna said.

The body of his mother has been kept in a morgue at the hospital.

Notably, Punjilal, a lecturer at Jyoti Vikash Junior College at Bhainsa near Patnagarh, was arrested by the state Crime Branch April 25, 2018, in the parcel bomb murder case in which a newly-married techie Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother Jemamani Sahu were killed.

Soumya Sekhar’s wife Reema had got seriously injured and later recovered at Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital after months-long treatment.

Security personnel alleged that Punjilal conspired the murder very minutely after he was replaced by the deceased groom’s mother as principal of the college. Punjilal planned the murder as an act of revenge.

