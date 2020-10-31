Panaji: Shilpa Singh, an assistant professor at a Goa law college has been accused of allegedly slandering Hindu religious sentiments through a Facebook comment made in April this year.

Singh late Friday filed a counter complaint with the Goa Police, saying she was being criminally intimidated and harassed on account of that comment.

The complaint filed by one Ravi Jha, a resident of Ponda in South Goa, alleged that Singh, who is an assistant professor of political science at the VM Salgaocar College of Law here, had “deliberately and intentionally used social media platform to hurt religious feelings and sentiments of people following Hindu religion”.

The complaint filed with the Cyber Cell of the Goa Police, cited the Facebook post by the academic on April 21, that criticises consverative traditions in Hinduism and Islam.

Singh in her counter complaint filed with the Porvorim police station has accused the complainant of intimidation, threats to outrage her modesty and also accused him of inciting a lynch mob against her.

“The accused has intended to insult my modesty as a woman under section 509 through the actions of sharing screenshots, writing the Facebook post and ‘liking’ hateful comments in his Facebook post, against my person. The constant attack and vilification has caused immeasurable mental agony to me,” Singh has said in her complaint.

In her Facebook post Saturday, Singh said: “Instead of rational rebuttals, a political agenda and corresponding to it, a propaganda with a falsely implicated religious angle is being driven against me, rather than accepting my larger point rooted in feminist theory and rationalist enquiry.”

A senior police official said on Saturday, on condition of anonymity, that both complaints, were being examined as part of a preliminary enquiry by officials of the Cyber Cell and the Ponda police station.

IANS