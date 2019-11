Udala: A goat herd was mauled by three bears at Siripur under Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district Sunday.

Reports said Prabhakar Dehury (55) had taken his goats to a nearby forest Sunday morning. All off a sudden, three bears attacked Dehury, leaving him critically wounded. He was admitted to Udala hospital. Locals have demanded that the forest department provide financial assistance to the injured.