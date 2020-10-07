Jajpur: Three bike-borne miscreants late Tuesday night attacked a jewellery shop owner and looted gold ornaments worth more than Rs.1.5 lakh and a scooty. The miscreants also attacked the shop-owner with sharp-edged weapons and fled with the valuables.

The incident has been reported from Brahmabarada area under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district, police said Wednesday.

The shop-owner has been identified as Maheswar of that area. He sustained severe injuries on his head and right hand and has been admitted to the Jajpur Government Hospital.

Sources said, after packing all the gold ornaments with him, Maheswar closed the shop at around 10pm and was returning home. The miscreants, believed to be well known of his movements, were following him from his shop and stopped him at a dark place at gunpoint near Brahmabarada.

When he refused to hand over the valuables, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fled from the spot after looting gold jewelry worth 1.5 lakh from him, leaving him profusely bleeding on the road.

As Maheswar fell unconscious at the spot, they looted the scooter of him also. Passers-by spotted him and rushed to the hospital.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and started investigation in connection with the incident. However, the exact amount of assets looted is yet to be revealed by the police.

