Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh Thursday shared a sneak peek into her ‘well spent evening’ — playing golf.

The diva took to Instagram Stories, and shared a series of videos playing golf. She was wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts, and black sports shoes. She rounded off the look with a grey visor cap and tied her hair in a high ponytail.

She captioned the videos as: “#golflover Evening spent well”.

Another video showed Rakul sitting in her car and sweating. It was captioned as: “And now dead”.

Earlier, in the day, she had shared an unseen picture with her husband, and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani from her wedding day.

It was captioned as: “And it’s already a month… time has flown by and so will life!! Love ya to the moon and back…here is to dancing away our entire life”.

The duo got married in Goa February 21.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Indian 2 in the pipeline.