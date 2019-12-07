Keonjhar: Tourists visiting Gonasika, also known as Gupta Ganga, a scenic place in mineral-rich Keonjhar district, have to face problems in the absence of a bathing pond and other infrastructure.

Padma Shri Daitari Nayak has accused the government of neglecting this holy site.

“It is unfortunate that the government has not paid attention to this place. There is no electricity supply to the Ganga tempe here while visitors are in need for a rest shed. The district administration should come forward to ensure basic facilities at the site,” Nayak observed.

People from various parts of the state come here to immerse ashes of their deceased kin.

Rajan Juanga, the temple priest, said, “The government should provide drinking water facility and earmark a special place for immersion of ashes. If some other infrastructure facilities are put in place, more tourists will get attracted to this ancient site.”

Gonasika is located in Bansapal block and this is where the Ganga of Odisha – river Baitarani originates.

Locals said that neglecting such a holy place is like hurting the sentiments of the people.

Gonasika is a combination of two words – ‘Go’ and ‘Nasika’. ‘Go’ means cow and ‘Nasika’ means nose.

According to a legend, the name is so because the stream, as thin as a thread at its origin, would flow out as if from one of the nostrils of a cow.

After travelling 18 km on NH-49 from the district headquarters, one reaches Bayapanda Square. From there, one has to travel 12 km on a road with jungles and hills on either sides to reach the village.

The village is 3 km from Gonasika panchayat and 35 km from Bansapal block headquarters.

As many spiritual and mythological legends have given publicity to this place as ‘Gupta Ganga’, tourists visit the site to see the river’s origin and worship Lord Shiva.

Researchers say ‘Gupta Ganga’ is a part of the Sumeru Mountain.

The village is divided into two parts – Tala Sahi and Upara Sahi. The village with a population of 3,000 or so has 73 families. They belong to the Juanga tribe and the ‘Gopal’ community.

Locals demanded all-round development of the place with a bathing pond, rest shed, place to immerse ashes, kalyan mandap and electricity.

Some local outfits pointed out that the government should allocate funds for building infrastructure at the tourist place.