Mumbai: Good news is finally on the way for the Amitabh Bachchan fans. If hospital sources are to be believed, both Amitabh Bachhan and son Abhishek Bachchan will soon be released from the Nanavati Hospital here soon. Both Amitabh and Abhishek had been undergoing treatment at the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Their conditions have improved sufficiently to allow them to return home.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya release date not yet certain

It should be stated here that Amitabh’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus. They are also undergoing treatment at the same hospital. However, there is no news regarding their release date from the hospital.

Praying for quick recovery

The entire country was stunned when ‘Big B’ himself had announced July 12 on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Abhishek also announced the same day that he had contracted the same disease.

Fear and anxiety had gripped all of Big B’s fans. Overall, the entire country had been praying for his quick recovery. Yajnas had been held in different parts of India for his return home. It seems now that the prayers have been successful and the Gulabo Sitaro star is all set to return home.

Confirmation from Mumbai mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has also confirmed that Amitabh and Abhishek are all set to return home. Hospital sources have said that Thursday, the father-son duo will undergo another swab test. If that report comes negative they can be released as early as Friday. Hospital sources have also informed that since admission, both Amitabh and Abhishek have remained stable.

Sweet homecoming

Homecoming for the Bacchans is on the cards can also be deciphered by the activities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Bacchans own four bungalows in this city – Jalsa, Janak, Prateeksha and Vatsa. All the four were been sanitised Thursday and will be done again Friday, BMC sources said. At the same time the area around ‘Jalsa’ has been declared a ‘containment zone’. It signifies that Amitabh and Abhishek will return to this bungalow only after their release. Security has been tightened around ‘Jalsa’ so that no unwanted person can enter the building.

Finally some good news, amid the pall of gloom that is surrounding the entire country now due to the pandemic coronavirus.