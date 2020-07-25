As the world waits with bated breath for a COVID-19 vaccine, Brinton Pharmaceuticals meanwhile got the approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to market favipiravir under the brand name Faviton to manage mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

According reports, the price of Faviton will be a just Rs 59, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said in a statement Thursday.

The statement said that the drug will be in the form of a 200 mg tablet with a maximum selling price of Rs 59. The statement further added that emerging global clinical evidence suggests that favipirvir is an effective treatment option for the management of mild to moderate coronavirus patients.

The medicine will be available in strips of 10 tablets and boxes of 50 tablets with a shelf life of 90 days.

“We always wanted to launch an evidence-based cure to combat COVID-19. Our strategic intent will be to improve access through our strong distribution network, which will help make Faviton available across all covid treatment centres. The maximum retail price is Rs 59 per tablet,” said Rahulkumar Darda, chairman and managing director, Brinton Pharmaceuticals.

In India, favipiravir was first approved by the regulatory authorities in June to treat COVID-19 patients, the company said.

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 15.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 638,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,668,380, while the fatalities rose to 638,243, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.