Puri: Devotees will be allowed to enter Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri without COVID-19 negative report from January 21, 2021, a senior temple administration official Sunday said.

According to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the decision was taken at a high-level meeting held Sunday.

“Devotees will no longer have to submit COVID-19 negative report while coming to Puri Srimandir for darshan of the deities from January 21,” SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar said after the meeting.

On the other hand, Puri collector Samarth Varma stated, “Special arrangements, queue system will be shortly introduced for elderly/ senior citizens coming to Srimandir for darshan of the Trinity.”

PNN