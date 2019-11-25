Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are getting ready to rock the end of 2019. Good Newwz featuring the star studded cast has dropped the teaser of the biggest party song of the year.

Titled ‘Chandigarh Mein’, the song features Kareena and Kiara looking their sizzling best while Akshay and Diljit burning up the dance floor with their moves.

Kareena is seen in a black mini dress paired with high heel boots, Akshay is donning a white t-shirt, black pants and a black jacket, Kiara is sporting a red top with a matching mini skirt and Diljit is posing in a yellow t-shirt with white pants and black jacket.

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and is crooned by Badshah and Hardy Sandhu.

While sharing the first teaser of the song, Akshay took to his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “The biggest party song…with the biggest party people. Coming soon! #ChandigarhMein.”

‘Good Newwz’ is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films respectively. The movie is slated to hit the screens 27th December 2019.