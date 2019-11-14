Mumbai: Posters for the much anticipated film Good Newwz featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are out now.

In the poster we can see Akshay being stuck between the baby bumps of two pregnant ladies. Kiara is on one side and Kareena on the other.

And Akshay’s hilarious expression screams confusion.

The actor took to his Instagram account and shared the first poster with the caption: “‘Squeezing’ in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming your way!”

After Akshay, Kiara too posted the first look of their film on her social media account. Alongside the poster, the actress wrote, “Looks like Akshay Sir has found himself in the ‘middle’ of some news…is it #GoodNewwz? Stay tuned.”

The second poster of the film features Diljit Dosanjh, whose face is also squeezed between two baby bumps of the pregnant ladies. But here Diljit looks happy and is staring at one of the actresses looking very excited. Akshay captioned it, “There’s always someone who ends up with the same #Christmas present as you! #GoodNewwz in cinemas on 27th December.”

While in the thirst poster, featuring all four actors, we can see Kiara and Kareena who have baby bumps smiling while Akshay looks troubled and Diljit looks confused. Taking to his Instagram account, Akshay wrote, “The goof-ups are bound to multiply…and that’s how you get – #GoodNewwz!”

Alongside the poster, the makers also announced the film’s official release date. Good Newwz is now all set to hit the theatres December 27 this year.

The film is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar.