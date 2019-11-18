Mumbai: The trailer of Good Newwz featuring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is at their comical best and is sure to leave anyone in splits. Depicting pregnancy, parenthood and IVF in a new light, the trailer puts a hilarious spin to this tale.

Akshay and Diljit’s hilarious one-liners, coupled with naughty light-entertainment punches, the trailer has provided the internet with enough memes to tickle them silly.

Other Parents: Mera beta Engineer Banega/ Doctor Banega

His Parents: Mera Beta Kylie Jenner ke Peeche Paagal hoga #GoodNewwzTrailer pic.twitter.com/OWWk58oHfA — Nasticissist (@nasticissist) November 18, 2019

#GoodNewwzTrailer

How my dad how my mom

Sees me. Sees me. pic.twitter.com/4q9IlmjtpB — Sahil Bhalerao 🇮🇳 (@Tera_saa) November 18, 2019

The trailer shows the two couples, both with surname ‘Batra’, who approach an IVF clinic to have a baby. However, a major goof-up occurs due to their same surnames leading to Kareena’s character becoming pregnant with Diljit’s baby and Kiara expecting Akshay’s baby.

The last scene in the trailer shows Kareena giving birth to a baby who emerges to have Diljit’s face. He even wishes everyone “Hello ji”. The hilarious scene turned into a funny meme in no time with fans wandering about how Kareena’s own son Taimur will react to it.

#GoodNewwzTrailer Nobody : Indian Mom while watching a Bollywood movie with bunch of English dialogues : pic.twitter.com/MaL08fIyrW — Stuti🌸 (@morphinediary) November 18, 2019

#GoodNewwzTrailer #GoodNewwz When people around me suddenly start speaking in odia…. Me : pic.twitter.com/GnvDIUoRkC — Anuj Pradhan (@anujpradhan02) November 18, 2019

Diljit plays a Punjabi lad named Honey Batra in the film and has some hilarious dialogues in the trailer. A scene shows the doctor, played by Adil Hussain, breaking the news of the sperm mix-up to the two couples. A shocked Diljit says, “Bhains ki aankh yeh chal kya raha hai yaha par. Koi mujhe Hindi me batayega (What the hell is going on? Will someone tell me in Hindi).”

Fans compared Diljit’s reaction to politician Shashi Tharoor, who recently made his debut in stand-up comedy on the web show, One Mic Stand. Many viewers claimed to be in Diljit’s place when Shashi said, “Pardon my recalcitrance” on the show.

Another wrote, “Indian Mom while watching a Bollywood movie with bunch of English dialogues.”