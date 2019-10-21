Guwahati/Patna/Gangtok: Brisk polling has been recorded in 15 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency in the eastern region, by-elections to which are being conducted Monday.

The Assembly by-elections are in progress in five seats of Bihar, four in Assam, three in Sikkim, one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Meghalaya respectively. The Samastipur (SC) Lok Sabha seat is also witnessing a by-poll.

No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the region.

Four Assembly constituencies in Assam recorded 50.46 per cent voting said election officials. They are Rangapara, Sonari, Ratabari and Jania where 20 contestants are trying out their luck.

The Khonsa West Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh recorded 53 per cent turnout, Shella Assembly constituency in Meghalaya registered 32.28 per cent voting till 12 noon, the officials informed.

Five Assembly seats in Bihar witnessed 22.19 per cent voting while around 24 per cent voting was recorded in Samastipur Lok Sabha seat till noon. The Assembly constituencies are Kishanganj, Nathnagar, Belhar, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Daraunda.

Some 26.51 per cent polling was recorded in the three Assembly seats in Sikkim till 11.00 am, the officials said. A total of 44,534 voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15 candidates in the Sikkim by-polls.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is among the prominent candidates in the fray.

More than 30 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect from among 51 candidates in Bihar.

Besides Poklok Kamrang, where the Sikkim chief minister is in the fray, by-polls are being held in Martam Rumtek and Gangtok Assembly seats. Six contestants are in the fray in each of the constituencies.

