San Francisco: Search engine giant Google has announced a series of new policies to force developers disclose exactly how much and what they are charging for.

Starting June 16, apps will have to be clear about the terms of their paid subscriptions, and free trials and will need to provide a transparent way for users to cancel them, reported Thursday.

Google is also reminding developers that its new approval process for apps that want background location access will start going into effect in August.

With this, developers will have to specify whether a subscription is required to use all or parts of the app. App developers have to state the cost of the subscription and the frequency of the billing cycle.

Apart from this, developers will also have to add how long it will last when free trials are involved, what it will cost when it’s converted, what’s included with the free trial and how a user can cancel if they do not want to be converted to a paid subscriber.

Meanwhile, users will now be emailed before a free trial or introductory pricing is about to end or when a longer-term three, six or 12-month subscription is due to automatically renew.