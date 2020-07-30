Chhatrapur: Ganjam district’s Goplapur NAC has become free from COVID-19. This information was tweeted Thursday by District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Gopalpur NAC did not report any COVID-19 positive case between July 15 and 29. Hence the NAC shall no longer be considered a ‘Red Zone’.

“The mission of Ganjam district administration is to convert ‘Red Zones’ to ‘Greed Zones has become successful in Gopalpur. Presently Gopalpur NAC has CORONA +ve Free ULB of Ganjam district. Monitoring of Comorbid, Symptomatic, Isolation and Community involvement are key to achieve this feat (sic),” the tweet by Kulange read.

Ganjam district has so far reported close to 10,000 COVID-19 positive cases. The district reported Thursday 250 new positive coronavirus -19 cases. The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 9,996. Among them, 6,699 patients have already recovered and have been discharged from their respective hospitals. The number of active cases stands at 3,201 patients. The death toll in the district went up to 90 Thursday with four more people falling victim to the dreaded virus.

PNN