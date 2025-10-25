Chhatrapur: Adani Gopalpur Port workers’ unions Friday presented a 10-point demand charter to the port management and sought interference of the Ganjam district administration in the matter. They have given a seven-day ultimatum to the management to fulfill their demands, failing which they have warned to sit on a dharna in front of the port’s main entrance.

As per reports, leaders of two labour unions, registered as Gopalpur Port Dock Workers’ Union and Gopalpur Port Karmachari Sangh, met the Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan to submit their demand letter and sought government’s role in resolving their issues. Their demands included Rs 10 lakh group term insurance policy, job rehabilitation to at least one family member of a deceased labourer, 70 per cent increment in wages, allotment of a minimum of 60 racks per worker, jobs to unemployed youths and other financial assistance. It is worth mentioning that these workers are responsible for track cleaning and wagon unloading of goods received at the port’s dockyard.

Union leaders alleged that prior to this, during the last three meetings, talks with the management failed to reach any satisfactory response. Anti-worker policies and repeated ignorance of requests of the labourers have forced them to this point, they added.