Time and again, this industry have come together with several cute love stories with beautiful and stunning wives and girl friends falling in love with cricketers. Many tied the knot and are living a happy life.

Here are the beautiful wives and girlfriends of cricket:

Geeta Basra-Harbhajan: Geeta Basra and Harbhajan got married October 29, 2015. This actress has done a couple of Hindi movies. The couple had quite a lavish wedding followed by an equally grand wedding reception November 1, 2015 and needless to say, Geeta charmed everyone with her elegant style. Even the entire cricket family was also present in their wedding.

Irfan Pathan – Safa Baig: Cricketer Irfan Pathan married 21-year-old Safa Baig from Jeddah in a simple ceremony February 7, 2016. It was a grand event that saw over 2,000 guests. The venue was the grand Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, Gujarat. His elder brother, Yusuf Pathan’s wedding reception was also held at the same place in 2013.

Hazel Keech- Yuvraj Singh: Hazel Keech is a popular Hindi film actress and now wife of dashing Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh. The lady, who is known for her exotic looks, had already won several hearts with her item song ‘Aa Ante Amalapuram’. The ace cricketer and the beautiful actress tied the knot November 30, 2016 in Chandigarh, which was a Gurudwara wedding.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni- Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The cutest and most bubbly wife award surely goes to our captain cool’s wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni. Her stylish wardrobe and funky hairstyle simply enhance her endearing looks. The couple had quite a lavish wedding followed by an equally grand wedding reception 4 July 2010.

Priyanka Chaudhary-Suresh Raina: Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary April 3, 2015. While the two were childhood friends, this match was arranged by the efforts of Raina’s mother. Priyanka worked as an IT professional with a bank in Netherlands before getting married to the cricketer.