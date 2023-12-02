New Delhi: Leaders of political parties in Parliament are meeting here Saturday to discuss the agenda for the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has convened the meeting which is being attended by senior leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, and Pramod Tiwari, Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP leader Fouzia Khan, and RSP leader NK Premachandran among others.

The Winter session of Parliament begins December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22, during which it is expected to consider key draft legislations, including three bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.

The report of the Lok Sabha panel recommending the expulsion of Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra from the lower house over a “cash-for-query” complaint is also listed for tabling in the House Monday, the first day of the session.

PTI