New Delhi: The Government of Ireland has brought an Irish flavour to Mumbai with a hospitality master class for students who wish to study hospitality in the country.

The master class was part of a fair organised by Education in Ireland for students who are aspiring to study in Ireland and wish to know more about the country.

“During the session we covered fundamental skills and key advance techniques of making macaroons and jelly fillings. Culinary skills such as decorating and presenting desserts, key elements of chocolate designing and piping techniques were demonstrated to the students,” said Catherine O’Mahony, Lecturer Tourism and Hospitality, Cork Institute of Technology.

Representatives from Institute of Technology and Shannon College of Hotel Management led the master class on “Plated Dessert: Chocolate Techniques” and “How to be Internationally Employable” with an objective to showcase the growth opportunities that Ireland provides in the said sector.

The ‘Education in Ireland’ fairs are being held in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai from February 22 to March 1.

Enterprise Ireland which manages the ‘Education in Ireland’ national brand under the authority of the Minister for Education and Skills is responsible for the promotion of Irish higher education Institutions overseas.

PTI