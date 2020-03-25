Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday offered incentives for drug and medical equipment suppliers who can ensure supply of these vital items to hospitals on or ahead of time during the lockdown period in the state.

Chief spokesperson of Odisha government on coronavirus, Subroto Bagchi in his official press briefing announced the incentive plans of the government. He also said that the government has come out with different categories of incentives as based on the performance of the suppliers.

“The Odisha State Medical Corporation has declared incentive for early delivery of medicines and medical equipment like 50% extra for delivery within seven days, 25% extra within 15 days and 10% extra if the deliveries are made in 30 days,” said Bagchi.

The top official also said that the cost of transportation for the same will be paid by the government while the full payment for their services will be credited to their respective bank accounts within 24 hours of delivery. This announcement will certainly boost the confidence of the suppliers keeping in mind the demands of the hospitals with the state doing its best to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Bagchi also talked about the migrant Odia population returning to the state. He said that those who are returning from states where coronavirus has spread have every chance of being infected by the disease.

“A total of 78233 persons have come from other states to different districts of Odisha. Among them, 11,084 persons have returned to Ganjam, 6,442 to Balasore, 4,448 to Kalahandi and 4,306 to Phulbani districts respectively. We cannot rule out suspected cases of COVID-19 among them,” informed Bagchi.

The spokesperson also said that keeping in view the health conditions of the persons returning from outside Odisha, the sarpanchs of gram panchayats have been instructed to motivate these people how to go for self-quarantine voluntarily for 14 days at their residences. Panchayat Samitis and district authorities have been instructed similarly, he said.

Bagchi also said that upon the request of government, IFFCO has been the first to respond to contribute essential medical equipment like portable ventilators, masks and sanitisers and others. The first lot from IFFCO has already reached Odisha.