Dhenkanal: An assistant registrar of Mahisapatna Cooperative Society in Dhenkanal was sent to police custody by a local court here Friday. Earlier he was arrested Thursday by Vigilance sleuths after raids had proved he had disproportionate assets in comparison to his known source of income. The accused official has been identified as Bidyadhara Behera of Bhadrak district.

Sources said, acting on a tip-off the vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at the Bidyadhara’s official residence and at his office. Raids were conducted also at two other houses in Bhubaneswar and Mahisapatana and his ancestral home at Bhadaripokhari in Bhadrak district.

Dhenkanal Vigilance branch DSP Benudhara Nayak said that a case has been registered in Bidyadhara’s name in Cuttack.

During the course of the investigation, the ACB found that Bidyadhara till now has acquired assets worth rupees two crore. This was disproportionate to his known sources of his income.

