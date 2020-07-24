Bhubaneswar: In view the present Covid-19 scenario, the state government has enhanced the minimum wages of unskilled and skilled workers working in the state.

The government has announced special allowance — Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) of Rs 5.40 per day for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers. The wage hike will be applicable retrospectively from April 1, 2020, sources said. Now, the unskilled workers will get Rs 303.40 per day while the new daily wages of semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers are—Rs 343.40, Rs 393.40 and Rs 453.40.

PNN