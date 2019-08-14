Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal Wednesday approved the appointment of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi as the new State Election Commissioner.

Padhi, a 1983 batch IAS officer, was appointed as the Chief Secretary of the state back in November 30, 2015. He also served as the chief development commissioner and chairman of Odisha state pollution control board. He was scheduled to retire February 2020.

Padhi supervised the state administration through 2014 general elections, several natural calamities, played a crucial role in organising ‘Make in Odisha’ investment conclaves along with hosting of several world class tournaments in the state including the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar during his tenure as the Chief Secretary of the state.

According to reports, incumbent development commissioner Asit Tripathy will take over Padhi. An official notification in this context is yet to be issued though. 1986 batch Tripathy will superannuate in December 2020.