Bhubaneswar: Odisha marked the World Environment Day Thursday by organising events across the state, including in the Capital city, focusing on the theme ‘Ending Plastic Pollution’ and promoting sustainable practices.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati emphasised the importance of transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy and urged citizens to take advantage of subsidies and incentives to adopt sustainable living practices.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida launched the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign by planting an amla sapling at the State Institute of Women and Children (SIWC) in Bhubaneswar.

She also appealed to over one crore women across Odisha to plant a sapling under the “Ek Shubhadra, Ek Ped” initiative.

Principal Secretary Shubha Sharma and Director Monisha Banerjee also participated by planting peepal saplings.

The Orissa Environmental Society (OES), in collaboration with Odisha University of Technology & Research (OUTR), held a formal celebration at the university conference hall.

The chief guest, OUTR vice chancellor Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal, stressed the necessity of reducing plastic usage to protect the environment and public health.

Chief speaker and principal director of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Pradip Kumar Sahoo, highlighted the harms of single-use plastics and the need for biodegradable alternatives.

OES working president Jayakrushna Panigrahi called for collective global action, while former CET principal B. Seetarama Patro underlined the role of education in shifting public behaviour toward eco-consciousness.

Several awards were presented on the occasion. Hrudananda Mishra, a cardiologist was honoured with Health Services Award for lifetime contribution, Dillip Srichandan of Prerana Green Army was conferred Environmentalist of the Year award, Sudarsan Das of Mahanadi Bachao Andolan was conferred Waterman of Odisha Award and Bijaya Kumar Kabi of Action for Protection of Wild Animals (APOWA) was bestowed with Green Crusader Award.

Meanwhile, Utkal University also observed the day in its PG Council Hall, jointly hosted by its PG Council and R&D Cell.

VC Jagneshwar Dandapat urged for a plastic-free campus and emphasised actions to curb microplastics and ecosystem threats.

Chief speaker Choudhury Surya Kanta Mishra addressed the global plastic production crisis and advocated eco-friendly alternatives.

PNN