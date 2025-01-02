Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Governor-designate Hari Babu Kambhampati arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport in a special plane Thursday afternoon.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP YB Khurania were among those present at the airport to welcome him.

At the airport, a guard of honour was given to Kambhampati.

“Landed in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where I was warmly received by the Hon’ble Chief Minister and officials. A Guard of Honour was presented before proceeding to Puri for the sacred darshan of Lord Jagannath,” he posted on X.

Kambhampati went to Puri where he visited the Jagannath temple in the evening.

He will spend the night at Puri Raj Bhavan and return to Bhubaneswar Friday to take oath as the new governor of Odisha.

He will be administered the oath by Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh at 10.15 am.

Kambhampati was appointed the new governor of Odisha December 24 after Raghubar Das resigned from the post.

Das, the former BJP CM of Jharkhand, resigned after staying in office for barely 14 months amid public outcry over his son allegedly assaulting an on-duty government officer.

Kambhampati, a teacher-turned-politician, was the governor of Mizoram in his last assignment.

