Kolkata: Hours ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city where he would bid to give a push to the state BJP’s campaign backing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the West Bengal Raj Bhawan Saturday went public with an old communication where Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had asked for details on the ‘misuse of funds’ for protest against the legislation.

The February 4 letter from Special Secretary Raj Bhawan to the Principal Secretary Information and Cultural Affairs of the State government, brought out Dhankhar’s objections to the Mamata Banerjee government’s advertisement campaign against the law.

“The Governor is of the opinion that that presence of senior officials of the State in the advertisement has raised critical issues and that’s beyond their expected conduct and propriety,” Athe letter said, asking for details about the amount spent or due to be spent on the advertisements and the names and other details of officials who sanctioned the campaign.

The letter said that the ad campaign was stayed by the Calcutta High Court, and claimed that a large number of people had expressed alarm over “such misuse of public funds for furthering the political strategy or prospects of the ruling party and sought interventions from Governor”.

On Sunday, Shah, accompanied by BJP National President JP Nadda, would address a rally at the Shahid Minar Maidan, where they would be given a civic reception for enacting the CAA.

