Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Friday called upon the youth to explore fisheries and animal husbandry as modern, technology-driven and profitable sectors, urging them to view these fields as platforms for innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Matsya-Pranee Samavesh Odisha (MPSO)-2026 held at Janata Maidan.

The Governor said fisheries and animal husbandry sectors are no longer limited to traditional practices but have evolved into dynamic sectors offering vast opportunities in hatcheries, dairy units, poultry farms, feed production, processing units, pet care services and fisheries logistics.

With skill development and innovation, he said, young people could build successful enterprises and make a meaningful impact.

“State and Central governments for farmer-centric and fisher-friendly initiatives such as Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana, Mukhyamantri Matsyajibi Kalyan Yojana, Prani Sampad Samrudhi Yojana and national schemes including Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and Rashtriya Gokul Mission, which have improved incomes and promoted scientific practices.

The Governor said Odisha has great potential in fisheries and animal husbandry because of its long coastline, abundant water resources, and hardworking farmers. He congratulated outstanding farmers felicitated at the event for their dedication and innovation, and praised the FARD department for successfully organising the Samavesh.

No Limit on scheme benefits: Minister FARD Minister Gokulananda Mallik Friday said there is no cap on the number of beneficiaries under the schemes meant for fishermen and livestock farmers of the state, while encouraging the farmers to take full advantage of the schemes.

Speaking at the “Ask the Minister” session during the concluding day of MPSO, Mallik urged farmers to immediately report any issues they face at the grassroots level.

“Our aim is to ensure that the benefits of all schemes reach every eligible farmer,” he said.

Farmers raised questions about block-level targets, loan assistance, and timely fund releases.

They also suggested increasing project costs and revising guidelines for the Matsya Pokhari Yojana, as well as providing free medicines at veterinary hospitals.

The minister directed officials at the block, district, and state levels to address these concerns promptly.

He also encouraged the farmers to actively participate in all government initiatives, emphasising that the department’s schemes are designed for maximum reach and impact.