New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday said the government has permitted DICGC to raise deposit insurance coverage by five times to Rs 5 lakh.

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover on bank deposits.

Deposit insurance coverage will be enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh per depositor, the Finance Minister said her Budget speech in Lok Sabha.

At present, the DICGC provides Rs 1 lakh insurance to a depositor regardless of deposit in case the lender fails or liquidated.

(PTI)