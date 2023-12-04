New Delhi: National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL) has been allowed to export nearly 9 lakh tonnes of broken rice and about 35,000 tonnes of wheat and wheat products to various countries.

According to a recent gazette notification, the government has permitted export of 34,736 tonne of wheat and wheat products and 8,98,804 tonnes of broken rice.

Of the total wheat and wheat products export, NCEL has been allowed to export 15,226 tonnes of maida/semolina, 14,184 tonnes of wheat grain, 5,326 tonnes of wheat flour and 48,804 tonnes of broken rice to Bhutan this year.

In case of broken rice, the cooperative has been permitted to export 5 lakh tonnes of the grain to Senegal and 50,000 tonnes to Gambia in six month, the notification said.

NCEL has been allowed to export about 2 lakh tonnes of broken rice to Indonesia and 1 lakh tonnes to Mali.

India otherwise has banned wheat and broken exports since last year as a measure to check domestic inflation. However, some exports are allowed on a government-to-government basis.

PTI